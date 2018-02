Feb 13 (Reuters) - Xerox Corp:

* XEROX CORP SAYS DARWIN DEASON’S ALLEGATIONS ARE “WITHOUT MERIT AND THE COMPANY WILL VIGOROUSLY DEFEND ITSELF”‍​

* SAYS CO'S BOARD REMAINS STEADFAST IN BELIEF THAT COMBINATION WITH FUJI XEROX IS BEST PATH TO CREATE VALUE FOR CO AND ITS SHAREHOLDERS‍​