22 天前
BRIEF-XG Technology sees Q2 2017 revenue $14.1 mln to $14.5 mln
2017年7月13日 / 中午11点34分 / 22 天前

BRIEF-XG Technology sees Q2 2017 revenue $14.1 mln to $14.5 mln

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 13 (Reuters) - XG Technology Inc:

* XG Technology announces preliminary financial results that exceed analyst expectations with record revenue for the second quarter 2017

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $14.1 million to $14.5 million

* XG Technology Inc - anticipate will report positive EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) and net income for q2 2017

* XG Technology Inc - XG expects to end q2 2017 with approximately $4.6 million in cash

* XG Technology Inc - continues to work on reducing non-essential costs towards goal of being cash flow positive for year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

