BRIEF-Xilinx reports Q2 earnings per share $0.65

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Xilinx Inc
* Xilinx announces second quarter 2018 results; eighth consecutive quarter of revenue growth
* Q2 earnings per share $0.65
* Q2 sales $620 million versus I/B/E/S view $620.9 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Xilinx Inc - for December quarter fiscal year 2018 sales are expected to be approximately $615 - $645 million
* Xilinx Inc - for December quarter fiscal year 2018 gross margin is expected to be 69% to 71%