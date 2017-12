Dec 7 (Reuters) - XL Group Ltd:

* XL GROUP ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY NATURAL CATASTROPHE LOSS ESTIMATES

* XL GROUP LTD - ‍PRELIMINARY ESTIMATE OF NATURAL CATASTROPHE NET LOSSES OF APPROXIMATELY $250 MILLION FOR Q4 THROUGH DECEMBER 1, 2017​

* XL GROUP LTD - ‍COMPANY ALSO RECONFIRMED ITS PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED OVERALL NET LOSSES RELATED TO Q3 2017 CATASTROPHES​