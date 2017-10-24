FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-XL Group reports Q3 loss per share $4.06
频道
专题
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
中共十九大
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
专访：中国金融改革一马当先 然化解风险还需多重改革协调推进--专家
深度分析
专访：中国金融改革一马当先 然化解风险还需多重改革协调推进--专家
焦点：中国买家对快速消费品的需求减弱--调查
中国财经
焦点：中国买家对快速消费品的需求减弱--调查
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月24日 / 晚上9点35分 / 更新于 13 小时前

BRIEF-XL Group reports Q3 loss per share $4.06

1 分钟阅读

Oct 25 (Reuters) - XL Group Ltd

* XL Group Ltd announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 operating loss per share $4.00

* Q3 loss per share $4.06

* Q3 earnings per share view $-3.91 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* XL Group Ltd qtrly ‍ p&c combined ratio of 146.9 pct compared to 93.1 pct​

* XL Group Ltd - ‍p&c loss ratio excluding prior year development and natural catastrophe losses of 59.5 pct for both current quarter and prior year quarter​

* XL Group Ltd - ‍fully diluted book value per share of $38.27 at Sept. 30, 2017 versus fully diluted book value per share of $42.15 at June 30, 2017

* XL Group Ltd qtrly ‍net premiums earned $2.62 billion versus $2.43 billion​

* XL Group Ltd - ‍financial impact of natural catastrophes​ in Q3 was significant to financial results in quarter

* XL Group Ltd - ‍ p&c combined ratio of 89.8 pct excluding prior year development and natural catastrophe losses for quarter compared to 91.3 pct​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below