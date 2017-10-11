FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-XL Group ‍says preliminary estimate of losses relating to hurricanes about $1.33 bln
2017年10月11日

BRIEF-XL Group ‍says preliminary estimate of losses relating to hurricanes about $1.33 bln

1 分钟阅读

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Xl Group Ltd

* Xl group announces preliminary loss estimates related to third quarter 2017 natural catastrophes

* Xl group ltd - ‍preliminary estimate of net losses of approximately $1.33 billion relating to hurricanes harvey, irma and maria​

* Xl group ltd - ‍for q3 of 2017, total catastrophe losses including smaller loss events are preliminarily estimated at approximately $1.48 billion​

* Xl group ltd - ‍on an after-tax basis, preliminary estimate of total catastrophe net losses for quarter is approximately $1.35 billion​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

