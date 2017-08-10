FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Xperi Corp updates on notice issued by U.S. International Trade Commission
2017年8月10日 / 上午10点45分 / 4 天内

BRIEF-Xperi Corp updates on notice issued by U.S. International Trade Commission

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Xperi Corp:

* Xperi corp says‍ on August 9, 2017, U.S. International Trade Commission issued a notice - SEC filing​

* Xperi-Itc issued notice extending by about 1 month dates to determine whether to review final initial determination for completion of an investigation

* Xperi -notice ‍to determine whether to review final ID and target date for completion of investigation filed by Tessera

* Xperi corp - ‍new deadline for commission to determine whether to review final initial determination is Sept. 29

* ‍new target date for completion of investigation is December 1, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

