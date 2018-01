Jan 19 (Reuters) - Xplore Technologies Corp:

* XPLORE IMPROVES FULL-YEAR REVENUE OUTLOOK ON STRONG DECEMBER QUARTER SALES, CUSTOMER WINS AND ROBUST BACKLOG

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $85 MILLION

* PRELIMINARY FISCAL Q3 REVENUE OF $23.8 MILLION

* XPLORE ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE UPPER END OF PREVIOUS REVENUE TARGET FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR