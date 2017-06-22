BRIEF-Xplore Tech says compensation committee commenced review of co's compensation practices

1 分钟阅读
June 22 (Reuters) - Xplore Technologies Corp
* Xplore technologies corp says provided an update on its continued strategic realignment
* Xplore technologies -nomination and governance committee presently searching for potential candidates to serve as an independent director in usher-jones' place
* Xplore technologies -compensation committee commenced review of co's compensation practices following change in executive structure announced in april