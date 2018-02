BRIEF-Xplore Technologies Entered Amendment To Loan & Security Agreement With BofA

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Xplore Technologies Corp:

* XPLORE TECHNOLOGIES - CO, WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARIES ENTERED AMENDMENT TO LOAN & SECURITY AGREEMENT WITH BANK OF AMERICA, N.A., EFFECTIVE JAN 25, 2018

* XPLORE TECHNOLOGIES-AMENDMENT PROVIDES ADDITIONAL BORROWING CAPACITY BY INCREASING MAXIMUM REVOLVER AMOUNT THAT CO CAN BORROW FROM $15 MILLION TO $20 MILLION

* XPLORE -AMENDMENT ALSO ADJUSTS SOME TRIGGERS TO ENHANCED REPORTING BY CO UNDER AGREEMENT&EXTENDS TERMINATION DATE FOR REVOLVING LOANS TO JAN 25, 2021