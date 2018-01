Jan 26 (Reuters) - Xplore Technologies Corp:

* XPLORE TECHNOLOGIES EXPANDS CREDIT FACILITY WITH BANK OF AMERICA

* XPLORE TECHNOLOGIES CORP - ‍ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT TO ITS SECURED LINE OF CREDIT WITH BANK OF AMERICA INCREASING MAXIMUM REVOLVER AMOUNT TO $20 MILLION​

* XPLORE TECHNOLOGIES CORP - ‍FACILITY HAS BEEN EXTENDED TO JANUARY 2021​