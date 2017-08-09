BRIEF-Xplore Technologies Q1 earnings per share $0.02

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Xplore Technologies Corp

* Xplore Technologies reports profitable first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.02

* Q1 revenue $20 million versus I/B/E/S view $17.4 million

* Sees FY 2018 revenue $75 million to $85 million

* Xplore Technologies Corp - gross margin for fiscal year is expected to be between 28% and 30% for fiscal 2018

* Xplore Technologies Corp - operating expenses are expected to be approximately $23-25 million for fiscal 2018

* Xplore Technologies Corp - company anticipates positive cash flow for full fiscal year 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: