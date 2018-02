Feb 15 (Reuters) - XPO Logistics Inc:

* XPO LOGISTICS EXPANDS LAST MILE DELIVERY SERVICE TO EUROPE

* XPO LOGISTICS INC - ‍COMPANY EXPECTS TO MANAGE MORE THAN 750,000 LAST MILE DELIVERIES FROM RETAILERS AND E-COMMERCE COMPANIES IN EUROPE THIS YEAR​

* XPO LOGISTICS - NEW MARKETS IN LAST MILE DELIVERY SERVICE INCLUDE UK, IRELAND, NETHERLANDS, SPAIN AND FRANCE