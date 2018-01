BRIEF-Xtant Medical Enters Into Restructuring And Exchange Agreement With All Holders Of Outstanding Convertible Notes

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Xtant Medical Holdings Inc:

* XTANT MEDICAL HOLDINGS - ENTERED INTO RESTRUCTURING & EXCHANGE AGREEMENT WITH ROS ACQUISITION OFFSHORE LP, ORBIMED ROYALTY OPPORTUNITIES II, LP

* XTANT MEDICAL HOLDINGS INC - ‍UPON STOCKHOLDER APPROVAL, AMENDMENT OF CERTIFICATE OF INCORPORATION TO EFFECT REVERSE STOCK SPLIT OF COMMON STOCK​

* XTANT MEDICAL HOLDINGS INC - PRIMARY PURPOSES OF CO'S ENTRY INTO RESTRUCTURING AGREEMENT ARE TO REFORM ITS CAPITAL STRUCTURE, MEET ITS LIQUIDITY NEEDS