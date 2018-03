March 8 (Reuters) - Xtreme Drilling Corp:

* XTREME DRILLING CORP ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE C$16.3 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW C$18.5 MILLION

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $‍0.13