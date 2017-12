Dec 12 (Reuters) - Xunlei Ltd:

* XUNLEI ELECTS NEW CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* SAYS CHUAN WANG APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD

- SEAN SHENGLONG ZOU NO LONGER SERVES AS CHAIRMAN AND REMAINS AS A BOARD MEMBER