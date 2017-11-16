FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Xunlei Ltd says Q3 revenue rose 15.6 percent to $47.3 mln
频道
专题
全球基金经理对中国看法不一 但普遍看好新兴市场
路透精英汇
全球基金经理对中国看法不一 但普遍看好新兴市场
汇市一周综述：四大央行承诺向市场放风 欧元“人逢喜事精神爽”
深度分析
汇市一周综述：四大央行承诺向市场放风 欧元“人逢喜事精神爽”
特斯拉电动重卡亮相藏玄机 新款Roadster跑车成压轴彩蛋
国际财经
特斯拉电动重卡亮相藏玄机 新款Roadster跑车成压轴彩蛋
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月16日 / 上午11点09分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Xunlei Ltd says Q3 revenue rose 15.6 percent to $47.3 mln

1 分钟阅读

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Xunlei Ltd

* Xunlei announces unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017

* Q3 revenue rose 15.6 percent to $47.3 million

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $55 million to $60 million

* Xunlei Ltd - ‍for Q4 2017, estimates total revenues to be between us$55 million and us$60 million​

* Xunlei Ltd - ‍diluted loss per ads from continuing operations in Q3 of 2017 was us$0.38​

* Xunlei Ltd - ‍impairment of assets for Q3 was us$13.6 million, accounting for 28.6 pct of total revenues​

* Xunlei Ltd - “‍expect growth momentum to continue into q4 of 2017 with improvement in both top and bottom lines​” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below