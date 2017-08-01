FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年8月1日 / 上午11点13分 / 4 天前

BRIEF-Xylem Inc reports Q2 EPS $0.55

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Xylem Inc:

* Xylem inc. Reports solid second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.59

* Q2 earnings per share $0.55

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $4.65 billion to $4.7 billion

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.30 to $2.40

* Q2 revenue $1.2 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.17 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.31, revenue view $4.60 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Xylem inc says full-year 2017 adjusted operating margin is expected to be in range of 13.2 to 13.7 percent

* Xylem - fy adjusted earnings outlook excludes projected integration, restructuring & realignment costs, which now are forecast to be about $40 million for year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

