BRIEF-Xylem To Acquire Pure Technologies, A Leader In Smart Infrastructure Assessment And Management For The Water Industry

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Xylem Inc:

* XYLEM TO ACQUIRE PURE TECHNOLOGIES, A LEADER IN SMART INFRASTRUCTURE ASSESSMENT AND MANAGEMENT FOR THE WATER INDUSTRY

* XYLEM INC - DEAL FOR USD$397 MILLION

* XYLEM INC - DEAL EXPECTED TO BE MODESTLY ACCRETIVE TO 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS

* XYLEM INC - ‍XYLEM WILL FINANCE TRANSACTION WITH CASH AND LOW INTEREST, SHORT-TERM DEBT​

* XYLEM INC - DEAL FOR CAD $9.00 PER SHARE IN CASH

* XYLEM INC - PURE‘S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED TRANSACTION AND RECOMMENDS THAT PURE SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF TRANSACTION

* XYLEM INC - ‍DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR PAYMENT OF A TERMINATION FEE OF CAD$25 MILLION TO XYLEM IN CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: