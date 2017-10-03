FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Yahoo provides notice to additional users affected by 2013 data theft
2017年10月3日 / 晚上8点36分 / 15 天前

BRIEF-Yahoo provides notice to additional users affected by 2013 data theft

1 分钟阅读

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc

* Yahoo provides notice to additional users affected by previously disclosed 2013 data theft

* Yahoo says now believes, following investigation with assistance of outside forensic experts, that all Yahoo user accounts were affected by Aug 2013 theft​

* Yahoo - ‍investigation indicates user account information that was stolen did not include passwords in clear text, payment card data, bank account information​

* Yahoo - “‍while this is not a new security issue, Yahoo is sending email notifications to additional affected user accounts​” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

