BRIEF-Yamana Gold announces preliminary third quarter 2017 operational results
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
2017年10月16日 / 下午1点47分 / 5 天前

BRIEF-Yamana Gold announces preliminary third quarter 2017 operational results

2 分钟阅读

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Yamana Gold Inc

* Yamana Gold announces preliminary third quarter 2017 operational results and provides update on brazilian tax matters

* Yamana Gold Inc - ‍production from co’s mines in Q3 was 257,000 ounces of gold​

* Yamana Gold Inc - ‍production from company’s mines in Q3 was 1.43 million ounces of silver and 37.1 million pounds of copper​

* Yamana Gold Inc - ‍ is evaluating whether or not to increase guidance relating to production for gold, silver and copper​

* Yamana Gold-co’s costs expected to be within previously provided guidance range “although presently, costs are trending well below top end of range”​

* Yamana Gold - ‍ final approval by president of brazil related to a program in brazil to settle certain tax contingencies anticipated by Oct 31, 2017​

* Yamana Gold-expects to recognize financial impact of adherence to amnesty program in Q3/Q4 reporting, accounting treatment in line with prior guidance​

* Yamana Gold - for amnesty program​, co has allocated $14.8 million for payments to make in next few weeks, plans to pay $29.3 million by end of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

