BRIEF-Yamana Gold Sees 2018 Total Gold Equivalent Production 1 Mln Ounces

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Yamana Gold Inc:

* SEES 2018 TOTAL COPPER PRODUCTION 120 MILLION LBS ‍​

* YAMANA GOLD PROVIDES 2018-2020 OUTLOOK

* SEES 2018 TOTAL GOLD EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION 1 MILLION OUNCES

* SEES COMPANY’S 2018 TOTAL GOLD PRODUCTION GUIDANCE OF 900,000 OUNCES‍​

* YAMANA GOLD- ‍IN 2018, EXPECTS ABOUT 47 PERCENT OF TOTAL GOLD PRODUCTION, 46 PERCENT OF TOTAL COPPER PRODUCTION TO BE DELIVERED IN FIRST HALF, EXCLUDING CERRO MORO​

* YAMANA GOLD-GOLD PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE IN 2019 AND 2020 MOSTLY DUE TO INCREASES IN PRODUCTION AT CANADIAN MALARTIC, JACOBINA, MINERA FLORIDA

* ‍FOR CERRO MORO IN 2018, EXPECTS ABOUT 25 TO 30 PER CENT OF MINE‘S GOLD AND SILVER PRODUCTION TO BE PRODUCED IN FIRST HALF​

* SEES 2018 TOTAL SILVER PRODUCTION OF 8.2 MILLION OZ; SEES 2019 TOTAL SILVER PRODUCTION OF 10.4 MILLION OZ

* SEES 2020 TOTAL SILVER PRODUCTION OF ABOUT 13 MILLION OZ