FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
BRIEF-Yancoal Australia amends its agreement to acquire Coal & Allied
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年6月20日 / 上午9点35分 / 2 个月前

BRIEF-Yancoal Australia amends its agreement to acquire Coal & Allied

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 20 (Reuters) - Yancoal Australia Ltd

* Amended its sale and purchase agreement to acquire 100% of shares in Coal & Allied by accelerating payment of us$500 million deferred payments

* Yankuang has agreed to provide financial assurances to Rio Tinto in support of Yancoal transaction

* ‍US$500 million of deferred payments will now be paid on completion of cna transaction

* Yancoal has agreed to waive its 'material adverse change' termination rights and nsw government approval condition precedent

* Yancoal intends to finance cna transaction through a capital raising

* ‍Yankuang group member will provide a deposit of us$100 million pending completion of cna transaction​

* US$500 million of deferred payments will now be paid on completion of cna transaction, increasing total amount payable by co on completion to US$2.45 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below