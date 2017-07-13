FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
22 天内
BRIEF-Yandex and Uber to combine their ridesharing businesses in Russia and neighboring countries
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月13日 / 上午10点14分 / 22 天内

BRIEF-Yandex and Uber to combine their ridesharing businesses in Russia and neighboring countries

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 13 (Reuters) - Yandex:

* Yandex and Uber to combine their ridesharing businesses in russia and neighboring countries

* Yandex - ‍uber has agreed to invest $225 million and yandex has agreed to invest $100 million into Newco​

* Yandex - ‍after investments, and subject to certain adjustments at closing, Newco will be owned approximately 59.3pct by Yandex, 36.6pct by Uber​

* Yandex- ‍boards of directors of both Uber and Yandex have approved transaction​

* Says ‍tigran Khudaverdyan, currently ceo of Yandex.Taxi, will become CEO of combined business​

* Agreement to combine Uber, co ridesharing businesses in Russia, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus and Georgia into a NewCo

* Yandex - ‍after investments, and subject to certain adjustments at closing, newco will be 4.1pct by employees of company, on a fully diluted basis​

* Yandex - ‍Uber will also contribute its Ubereats business in region to Newco​

* Yandex - ‍ with investments from Uber and Yandex, Newco will be valued at $3.725 billion on a post-money basis​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below