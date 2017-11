Nov 2 (Reuters) - Yangarra Resources Ltd

* Yangarra announces third quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Yangarra Resources Ltd qtrly ‍production averaged 6,025 boe/d (55% liquids), an increase of 131% from q3 of 2016​

* Yangarra Resources Ltd qtrly funds flow from operations, basic, of $0.16 per share​