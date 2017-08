July 27 (Reuters) - Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd

* Says it signs agreement with Glencore Coal Pty Ltd

* Says Coal & Allied Industries Ltd's affiliates to sell 16.6 percent stake in HVO for $429 million to Glencore's companies after transaction

* Says Glencore Coal Pty to invest up to $300 million in C&A's share issue

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2tMgbsx

