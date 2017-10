Oct 12 (Reuters) - Yellow Pages Ltd

* Yellow Pages Limited announces pricing of $315 million of senior secured notes

* Yellow Pages Ltd - ‍ issuer to issue $315 million in amount of 10.00% senior secured notes due Nov 1, 2022 at $980 per $1,000 principal amount of notes​

* Yellow Pages-interest on senior secured notes payable in equal semi-annual instalments in arrears on May 1 & Nov 1 of each year commencing May 1, 2018​