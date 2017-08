Aug 3 (Reuters) - Yelp Inc:

* Yelp- ‍grubhub will acquire co's Eat24 business; co to integrate online ordering from all Grubhub restaurants onto its local goods & services platform​

* Yelp- ‍Grubhub to acquire Eat24 for $287.5 million in cash; Grubhub's acquisition of Eat24 expected to be funded through combination of cash on hand & debt​