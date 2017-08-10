FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Yield10 Bioscience Q2 loss per share $0.96 from continuing operations
热点聚焦：朝鲜工厂忙着生产“中国制造”服装并销往全球--贸易商
热点聚焦：朝鲜工厂忙着生产“中国制造”服装并销往全球--贸易商
中国7月工业、投资和消费均逊预期 下半年经济料稳中趋缓
中国7月工业、投资和消费均逊预期 下半年经济料稳中趋缓
焦点：英国称退欧协商应向下一阶段迈进 内阁大臣口径一致
焦点：英国称退欧协商应向下一阶段迈进 内阁大臣口径一致
2017年8月10日

BRIEF-Yield10 Bioscience Q2 loss per share $0.96 from continuing operations

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Yield10 Bioscience Inc

* Yield10 Bioscience announces second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.96 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue $300,000 versus $200,000

* Yield10 Bioscience- ‍progress with the studies keeps us on track to begin reporting out additional yield data on c3003 in oilseed crops starting in q4 2017​

* Yield10 Bioscience Inc - ‍company ended q2 with $3.0 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents​

* Yield10 Bioscience - anticipates will use approximately $8.0 to $8.5 million of cash during 2017, including anticipated payments for restructuring costs​

* Yield10 Bioscience Inc - ‍present capital resources are not sufficient to fund its planned operations for a twelve month period​

* Yield10 Bioscience Inc - ‍present capital resources raise substantial doubt about company's ability to continue as a going concern​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

