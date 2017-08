BRIEF-Yirendai Q2 revenue rose 61 percent to RMB 1.183 billion

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Yirendai Ltd:

* Yirendai reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 revenue rose 61 percent to RMB 1.183 billion

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue RMB 1.3 billion to rmb 1.35 billion

* Sees FY 2017 revenue RMB 4.8 billion to rmb 5.0 billion

* Yirendai Ltd - ‍diluted income per ads in q2 of 2017 was rmb 4.45 (U.S.$0.66)​

* Sees non-GAAP adjusted ebitda will be in range of RMB 1,300 million to RMB 1,400 million in fy 2017

* Yirendai Ltd - ‍total loans facilitated will be in range of rmb 10,000 million to rmb 10,500 million in Q3​

* Sees non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA will be in range of RMB 280 million to RMB 320 million for Q3 2017

* Yirendai Ltd - ‍total loans facilitated will be in range of RMB 35,000 million to RMB 37,000 million for full year 2017​

* Yirendai Ltd - ‍on July 29, 2017, board of directors of company approved a special cash dividend of RMB 5.0845 (us$0.75) per ordinary share​

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.62, revenue view $157.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 revenue view $669.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Yirendai Ltd - total amount of loans facilitated in Q2 of 2017 was RMB 8,189.6 million versus RMB 4,538.7 million

* Q3 revenue view $170.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S