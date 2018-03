March 6 (Reuters) - Yoox Net-A-Porter (YNAP) executives told analysts in a post-results call:

* IN LIGHT OF PAST DELAYS IN MIGRATION OF THE OUTNET PLATFORM, MIGRATION OF NET-A-PORTER PLATFORM POSTPONED BY A FEW MONTHS TO 2019

* CONFIRMS 5-YEAR PLAN TARGETS, SEES 2020 ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN AT LOWER END OF GUIDANCE OF 11-13 PERCENT Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)