4 天前
BRIEF-YouTube to apply tougher treatment to videos flagged as potential violations of policies on "hate speech"‍​
2017年8月1日 / 下午12点34分 / 4 天前

BRIEF-YouTube to apply tougher treatment to videos flagged as potential violations of policies on "hate speech"‍​

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 1 (Reuters) - YouTube :

* YouTube says will soon be applying tougher treatment to videos flagged by users as potential violations of policies on "hate speech and violent extremism"‍​

* YouTube - If flagged videos don’t violate policies but contain "controversial religious or supremacist content", they will be placed in limited state

* YouTube says will begin to roll the new treatment out to videos on desktop versions of YouTube in coming weeks - Blog‍​

* ‍YouTube says flagged videos will remain on YouTube behind an interstitial, won’t be recommended, won’t be monetized, won’t have key features - Blog Source text : (bit.ly/2hjCP5F) Further company coverage:

