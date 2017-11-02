FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-YRC Worldwide posts Q3 ‍income per share $0.09​
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
2017年11月2日 / 晚上8点36分 / 更新于 14 小时前

BRIEF-YRC Worldwide posts Q3 ‍income per share $0.09​

1 分钟阅读

Nov 2 (Reuters) - YRC Worldwide Inc

* YRC Worldwide reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 revenue $1.251 billion

* YRC Worldwide Inc - ‍Q3 2017 tonnage per day increased 0.7 pct at YRC Freight and 4.0 pct at regional segment compared to Q3 2016​

* YRC Worldwide Inc - ‍consolidated operating ratio for Q3 2017 of 96.8 was consistent with Q3 2016​

* YRC Worldwide Inc qtrly ‍operating revenue for YRC Freight was $787.8 million versus $777.9​ million

* YRC Worldwide Inc - qtrly ‍income per share $0.09​

* YRC Worldwide -‍ YRC Freight is implementing “significant” change of operations including transitioning 8 terminals to regional distribution centers​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

