BRIEF-YRC worldwide provides quarter-to-date operating data for second quarter 2017

June 8 (Reuters) - Yrc Worldwide Inc

* YRC worldwide provides quarter-to-date operating data for second quarter 2017

* At YRC freight, April 2017 tonnage per day increased approximately 6.2 pct compared to April 2016

* At regional segment, April 2017 tonnage per day increased approximately 1.4 pct compared to April 2016

* At regional segment, may 2017 tonnage per day increased approximately 5.5 pct compared to May 2016

* At YRC freight, May 2017 tonnage per day increased approximately 3.3 pct compared to may 2016.