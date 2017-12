Dec 11 (Reuters) - Yrc Worldwide Inc:

* YRC WORLDWIDE INC - AT YRC FREIGHT, OCT TONNAGE PER DAY INCREASED ABOUT 1.7% AND NOV TONNAGE PER DAY INCREASED APPROXIMATELY 1.1%

* YRC WORLDWIDE INC - AT REGIONAL SEGMENT, OCT TONNAGE PER DAY INCREASED ABOUT 5.5% AND NOV TONNAGE PER DAY INCREASED APPROXIMATELY 6.0%