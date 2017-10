BRIEF-YRC Worldwide says July Tonnage Per Day was essentially flat

Sept 13 (Reuters) - YRC Worldwide Inc

* YRC Worldwide Inc - ‍At YRC Freight, July 2017 Tonnage Per Day was essentially flat compared to July 2016​

* YRC Worldwide Inc - ‍“While we are experiencing some near-term challenges as a result of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, economy remains stable”​

* YRC Worldwide Inc - ‍At YRC Freight August 2017 Tonnage Per Day decreased approximately 1.0% compared to August 2016​

* YRC Worldwide Inc - ‍At regional segment, July 2017 Tonnage Per Day increased approximately 5.3% compared to July 2016​

* YRC Worldwide Inc - ‍At regional segment August 2017 Tonnage Per Day increased approximately 3.5% compared to August 2016​