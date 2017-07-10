FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
25 天内
BRIEF-YRC Worldwide sees FY17 consolidated operating revenue of about $4.8 bln-$5 bln
2017年7月10日 / 下午1点28分 / 25 天内

BRIEF-YRC Worldwide sees FY17 consolidated operating revenue of about $4.8 bln-$5 bln

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 10 (Reuters) - YRC Worldwide Inc-

* YRC Worldwide - for the three months ended June 30, 2017, co expects to report consolidated operating revenue of about $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion

* YRC Worldwide - for full-year 2017, co projects consolidated operating revenue of about $4.8 billion to $5.0 billion

* YRC Worldwide says on July 10, co launched amendment to term loan credit agreement to extend maturity date of term loan up to july 2022 - sec filing

* YRC Worldwide Inc - for three months ended june 30, 2017, company expects to report adjusted ebitda of approximately $86 million to $96 million

* Fy2017 revenue view $4.90 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* YRC Worldwide Inc - for full-year 2017, company projects adjusted ebitda of approximately $320 million to $340 million

* YRC Worldwide - investment in capital expenditures and capital value equivalent of operating leases for revenue equipment is anticipated to equal 6% to 8% of operating revenue in 2017

* YRC Worldwide Inc - for full-year 2017, company projects adjusted ebitda of approximately $320 million to $340 million Source text: (bit.ly/2sGR1XK) Further company coverage:

