BRIEF-Yum Brands announces proposed notes offering

June 12 (Reuters) - Yum Brands Inc:

* Yum! Brands Inc announces proposed notes offering

* Yum Brands - units KFC holding, Pizza Hut holding, Taco Bell Of America, commenced offering of $500 million of senior notes due 2027​

* Yum Brands - net proceeds will be used to pay fees and expenses of offering, to repay outstanding amounts under issuers' revolving credit facility

* Yum Brands - remainder of net proceeds to be used to make cash distribution to co to fund share repurchases, dividends and/or repayment of indebtedness