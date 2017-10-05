FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Yum China approves increase in Joey Wat’s annual base salary to $1.1 mln
2017年10月5日

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Yum China Holdings Inc:

* Yum China says‍​ with CEO Mickey Pant’s resignation, he will be entitled to annual compensation of $1 million in cash or stock

* Yum China says‍​ in connection with Pant’s resignation, he will also remain eligible to participate in co’s employee benefit plans

* Yum China says‍​ Pant will also remain eligible get continued vesting of outstanding equity awards with co, Yum Brands - SEC filing

* In relation to Joey Wat’s appointment, approved increase in her annual performance-based bonus target from 100 pct to 130 pct of annual base salary

* In connection with appointment of Wat as CEO, effective March 1, co approved increase in Wat’s annual base salary from $750,000 to $1.1 million Source text (bit.ly/2xWjnD4) Further company coverage:

