BRIEF-YY Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2017 Unaudited Financial Results

March 5 (Reuters) - Yy Inc:

* YY REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS

* SEES Q1 2018 REVENUE UP 32.3 TO 39 PERCENT

* DILUTED NET INCOME PER ADS INCREASED BY 18.4% TO RMB11.53 (US$1.77) IN Q4 OF 2017

* NON-GAAP DILUTED NET INCOME PER ADS INCREASED BY 45.2% TO RMB14.77 (US$2.27) IN Q4 OF 2017

* HUYA SUBMITTED DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM F-1 ON A CONFIDENTIAL BASIS TO U.S. SEC FOR POSSIBLE IPO OF ADSS

* NUMBER OF ADSS PROPOSED TO BE OFFERED, SOLD AND DOLLAR AMOUNT PROPOSED TO BE RAISED IN PROPOSED IPO OF HUYA INC HAVE NOT YET BEEN DETERMINED