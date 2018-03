March 6 (Reuters) - Zafgen Inc:

* ZAFGEN REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS; ANNOUNCES POSITIVE INTERIM DATA FROM ONGOING ZGN-1061 PHASE 2 PROOF-OF-CONCEPT TRIAL IN PATIENTS WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.48 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: