Sept 29 (Reuters) - Zai Lab Ltd

* Zai Lab Limited announces dosing of first patient in Phase 3 registration trial of ZL-2306 (niraparib) for treatment of ovarian cancer

* Zai Lab - evaluating niraparib in prima trial, Phase 3 clinical trial in first-line maintenance setting in platinum-responsive ovarian cancer patients​

* Zai Lab Ltd says plans to initiate the trial in first half of 2018​