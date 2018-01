BRIEF-Zais Group Holdings To Merge With Z Acquisition LLC

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Zais Group Holdings Inc:

* ZAIS GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. ENTERS INTO DEFINITIVE MERGER AGREEMENT; TRANSACTION WOULD RESULT IN COMPANY GOING PRIVATE

* ZAIS GROUP HOLDINGS - BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED MERGER AGREEMENT

* ZAIS GROUP - CO‘S STOCK NOT OWNED BY Z ACQUISITION & SOME AFFILIATES OR OTHER PARTIES TO BE CONVERTED INTO RIGHT TO GET $4.10/SHARE, EX. SOME TAXES

* ZAIS GROUP HOLDINGS INC - AFTER MERGER, ZAIS IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE ITS OPERATIONS AND REMAIN HEADQUARTERED IN NEW JERSEY

* ZAIS GROUP HOLDINGS INC - IMMEDIATELY AFTER CLOSING OF MERGER, ZAIS WILL BECOME A SUBSIDIARY OF Z ACQUISITION