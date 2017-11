Nov 13 (Reuters) - Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd

* Provides 2017 third quarter results and provides first half 2018 guidance and capital budget

* Q3 2017 production averaged 2,628 barrels of oil equivalent per day, a five percent increase from preceding quarter rate​

* Q4 2017 production volumes are expected to average 2,550 barrels of oil equivalent per day​

* Qtrly basic loss per share $0.11