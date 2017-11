BRIEF-Zayo To Acquire Spread Networks

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Zayo Group Holdings Inc:

* ZAYO TO ACQUIRE SPREAD NETWORKS

* ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC - DEAL FOR ‍$127 MILLION IN CASH​

* ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC- ‍ALL-CASH TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE FUNDED WITH CASH ON HAND AND DEBT​

* ZAYO GROUP - ‍FOR QUARTER ENDING DEC 31, 2017, SPREAD NETWORKS EXPECTED TO GENERATE $22.8 MILLION IN ANNUALIZED REVENUE,$7.5 MILLION IN ANNUALIZED EBITDA​

* ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC- ‍ZAYO EXPECTS TO REACH $10.5 MILLION IN ANNUALIZED EBITDA FROM SPREAD ACQUISITION BY SEPTEMBER 30, 2018 QUARTER​