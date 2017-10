Oct 24 (Reuters) - ZEALAND PHARMA A/S:

* REG-U.S. FDA GRANTS ORPHAN DRUG DESIGNATION TO GLEPAGLUTIDE FOR THE TREATMENT OF SHORT BOWEL SYNDROME

* ‍FDA OFFICE OF ORPHAN PRODUCTS DEVELOPMENT HAS GRANTED AN ORPHAN DRUG DESIGNATION TO GLEPAGLUTIDE​