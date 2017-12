BRIEF-Zebra Technologies Completes Comprehensive Debt Restructuring

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Zebra Technologies Corp:

* ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES COMPLETES COMPREHENSIVE DEBT RESTRUCTURING

* ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP - REDEEMED REMAINING $300 MILLION OF ITS 7.25% SENIOR NOTES, MATURING OCT. 2022

* ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP - ON DEC. 1, CO CLOSED ON A NEW $180 MILLION ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE SECURITIZATION FACILITY PRICED AT APPROXIMATELY LIBOR + 0.83%

* ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP - FOR FULL YEAR 2017, WE CONTINUE TO EXPECT TO PAY DOWN AT LEAST $300 MILLION OF TOTAL DEBT OUTSTANDING

* ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP - IMPLEMENTED $180 MILLION ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE SECURITIZATION FACILITY

* ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP - IMPLEMENTED $687.5 MILLION SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN A Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)