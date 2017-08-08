BRIEF-Zebra Technologies Q2 sales $896 million

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Zebra Technologies Corp

* Zebra Technologies announces second-quarter results

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.51

* Q2 earnings per share $0.32

* Q2 sales $896 million versus I/B/E/S view $877.9 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q3 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.65 to $1.85

* Zebra Technologies Corp - company expects approximately 3% to 6% organic net sales growth for full year 2017

* Zebra Technologies Corp - adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be in range of 18% to 19% for full year 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: