BRIEF-Zebra Technologies says on July 26, co announced that it had completed debt restructuring by entering into amended, restated credit agreement

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Zebra Technologies Corp
* Zebra Technologies says on July 26, co announced that it had completed debt restructuring by entering into amended, restated credit agreement - SEC filing
* Zebra Technologies Corp - amended and restated credit agreement established a new $687.5 million term loan A facility
* Zebra Technologies - amended and restated credit agreement repriced, upsized existing revolving credit facility from $250 million to $500 million
* Zebra Technologies Corp - revolving credit facility will mature on July 27, 2021.
* Zebra Technologies Corp - term loan B facility will mature on October 27, 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: