2017年8月1日 / 下午1点04分 / 4 天内

BRIEF-Zebra Technologies says on July 26, co announced that it had completed debt restructuring by entering into amended, restated credit agreement

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Zebra Technologies Corp

* Zebra Technologies says on July 26, co announced that it had completed debt restructuring by entering into amended, restated credit agreement - SEC filing

* Zebra Technologies Corp - amended and restated credit agreement established a new $687.5 million term loan A facility

* Zebra Technologies - amended and restated credit agreement repriced, upsized existing revolving credit facility from $250 million to $500 million

* Zebra Technologies Corp - revolving credit facility will mature on July 27, 2021.

* Zebra Technologies Corp - term loan B facility will mature on October 27, 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

