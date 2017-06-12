FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
BRIEF-Zeff Capital comments on TSR Inc's decision to not pursue Zeff's buyout proposal
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月12日 / 晚上6点30分 / 2 个月前

BRIEF-Zeff Capital comments on TSR Inc's decision to not pursue Zeff's buyout proposal

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 12 (Reuters) - Tsr Inc

* Zeff Capital comments on TSR Inc's decision to not pursue Zeff's proposal to buyout co - SEC filing

* Zeff Capital says it still believes TSR Inc should engage an investment bank to explore a sale of the company

* Zeff Capital - Given TSR Inc's reluctance to enter into negotiations, Zeff Capital will not be pursuing the proposal

* Zeff Capital - Subsequent to Zeff's proposal, multiple third parties contacted Zeff and expressed potential interest in acquiring TSR Inc

* Zeff Capital says it communicated the third party interest to TSR Inc on June 9 Source text: (bit.ly/2sg2obL) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below