BRIEF-Zeff Capital comments on TSR Inc's decision to not pursue Zeff's buyout proposal

June 12 (Reuters) - Tsr Inc

* Zeff Capital comments on TSR Inc's decision to not pursue Zeff's proposal to buyout co - SEC filing

* Zeff Capital says it still believes TSR Inc should engage an investment bank to explore a sale of the company

* Zeff Capital - Given TSR Inc's reluctance to enter into negotiations, Zeff Capital will not be pursuing the proposal

* Zeff Capital - Subsequent to Zeff's proposal, multiple third parties contacted Zeff and expressed potential interest in acquiring TSR Inc

* Zeff Capital says it communicated the third party interest to TSR Inc on June 9 Source text: (bit.ly/2sg2obL) Further company coverage: